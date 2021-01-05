SHIELD Price Tops $0.0003 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $167,977.16 and $40.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,682.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.20 or 0.03224811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00464507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.01235534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00401241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00176369 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

