Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65. 6,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.