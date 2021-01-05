ShipChain Trading Up 63.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $460,721.73 and $68.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00328735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025052 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

