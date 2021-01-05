ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.99

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.99 and last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 1906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $35,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $292,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,138 shares of company stock worth $41,554,723 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 478,343 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

