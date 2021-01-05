Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.41

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $14.60. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 74,576 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 123.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.