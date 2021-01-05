Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 149,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,704.00 and a beta of 1.69. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,707,000 after purchasing an additional 643,330 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

