SIBCoin Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $458,326.83 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,682.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.20 or 0.03224811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00464507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.01235534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00401241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00176369 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,898,986 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

