Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of SMT traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.31. 56,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,908. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The company has a market cap of C$701.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

