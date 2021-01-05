Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.91

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $18.70. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 29,664 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$667.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.74 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.18866 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,884.64. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900 in the last three months.

About Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.