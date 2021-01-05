Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 181,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 302,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

