Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 7.1%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.62. 1,111,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,204,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

