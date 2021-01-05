Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.80. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 133,367 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

