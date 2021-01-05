SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SILV. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

SILV opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

