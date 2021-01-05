SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

