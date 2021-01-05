Silverway (SLV) Trading Up 30% This Week

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,640.34 and approximately $262.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Silverway has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.27 or 0.01228662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002681 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008101 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

