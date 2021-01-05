Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.44

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

