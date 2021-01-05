Single Collateral DAI (SAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

