Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00328735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

