SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 37.7% Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $129,620.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.