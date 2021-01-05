Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

