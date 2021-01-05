Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.61

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and traded as low as $20.33. Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 242,205 shares.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $1,354,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 67,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

