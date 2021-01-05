SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

