Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.35 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

