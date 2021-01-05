Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.36.

