Small Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $766,703.98 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $766,703.98 and $116,198.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

