Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading Down 5.7%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 841,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 708,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

