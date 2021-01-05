Smith Barney Citigroup Cuts Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target to $5.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

CALA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. 135,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

