SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCAF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

