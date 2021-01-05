Social Send 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Social Send has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Social Send has a market capitalization of $521,568.19 and approximately $82.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016450 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000937 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002188 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00029804 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

