Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 7.7%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.01. 2,439,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,077,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

