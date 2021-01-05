Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of SQM traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. 101,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,574. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 375,856 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $5,678,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 148,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 140,282 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.