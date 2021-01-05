Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,525.00

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and last traded at GBX 1,510.45 ($19.73), with a volume of 167302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,374 ($17.95).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,216.80 ($15.90).

The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

About Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

