Solana Trading Up 28.3% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00006181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $97.78 million and approximately $43.51 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00333728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

