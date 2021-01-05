SolarCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,302.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1,302.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00467186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 138.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

