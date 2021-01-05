Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 584,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 786,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $449.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

