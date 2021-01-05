Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,716,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,008,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

XPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

