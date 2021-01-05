Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue downgraded Solvay to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solvay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Solvay has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

