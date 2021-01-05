SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0991 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $37.24 million and $3.88 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,664,079 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

