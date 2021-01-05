SONM (SNM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. SONM has a market cap of $3.15 million and $289,102.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONM has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00365394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

SONM Profile

SNM is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

