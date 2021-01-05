Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) Shares Up 3.6%

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO)

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

