Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $23.63. Sonos shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 2,342,060 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. BidaskClub cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,670 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,822. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 109.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

