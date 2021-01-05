Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.60. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 200,567 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$133.01 million and a PE ratio of 31.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

