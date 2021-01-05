SparkPoint Market Cap Achieves $13.72 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 45% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $348,399.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

SparkPoint Token Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,027,478,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.