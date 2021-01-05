SparksPay Market Cap Reaches $36,335.50 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $36,335.50 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

