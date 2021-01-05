SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stock Position Increased by DeGreen Capital Management LLC

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 5.8% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,906.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 379,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 252,816 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 175,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118,749 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 429,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLRN remained flat at $$30.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.