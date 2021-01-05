SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.18 and last traded at $95.72. 3,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

