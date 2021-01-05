SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Trading 0.6% Higher

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $70.28. 74,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 58,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6,193.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 141,517 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter.

