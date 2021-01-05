SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Shares Up 2.3%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.56 and last traded at $79.56. 2,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

