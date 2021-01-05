SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $65.71. Approximately 5,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 15,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

