SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.45. Approximately 368,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 522,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

